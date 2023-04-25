VIDEO: Mona and Geros invite Markitos Toys to their house. Will there be a collaboration?

Costa Rica.- The funny video was captured on a beach in Costa Rica, where an iguana took advantage of the fact that a man was asleep to climb on top of him and pose.

Through the TikTok account @ pedrogomezz15 the video where a man is taking a break on the beach and without realizing it an iguana climbed on him on top of it.

The reptile was comfortable while it was therewhile the people who were around began to laugh and tell the man to wake up carefully and not to be scared because there is an iguana in his parts.

They carefully made the iguana get off the man that he was resting so that neither of them would be injured.



VIDEO: Man falls asleep on the beach and an iguana climbs on him

The video generated thousands of humorous comments: “The iguana was resting on the stick.”Wrote a TikTok user.

