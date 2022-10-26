On the night of last Sunday, October 23, a curious fact of insecurity in the Bom Retiro neighborhood, in Sao Paulo (Brazil).

As can be seen in the video from the security cameras, a motorcyclist was threatened with a firearm by a couple of subjects who were also riding a motorcycle, on public roads.

One of the bandits announces the robbery, registers the owner of the other vehicle, gets him out of it and gets on himself to flee. Meanwhile, the other thief continues to threaten the robbery victim.

But things don’t go as the thieves planned and the man who tries to take the stolen motorcycle falls to the ground after trying to make a turn. At that moment, he drops the gun and the victim rushes to grab it.

After a slight jerk between the two, the owner of the motorcycle keeps the revolver, shoots the thief in the leg and calls the police, foiling the robbery. Seeing this, the other subject flees and leaves his companion abandoned.

A police patrol was near the scene, so they did not take long to arrive after hearing the sound of gunshots. The offender was taken to the emergency room, will receive medical attention and then be brought to justice, local media ‘G1’ indicated.

The firearm, ammunition and two cell phones were seized. The subject was arrested on the spot and he is expected to have a custody hearing after leaving the hospital, the aforementioned media said.

The authorities have also indicated how dangerous it can be to react to these types of attacks and, although in this case the robbery could be avoided, in other situations the conclusion may not be very positive.

