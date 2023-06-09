On June 8, a shark attack shocked Egypt. A 23-year-old Russian man was surprised by the animal while swimming in one of the Red Sea resorts of Egypt.

“A shark attack in the tourist city of Hurghada this afternoon, suddenly and unexpectedly, caused the death of a foreigner,” health sources told the Egyptian media Al Masry al Youm.

The unfortunate attack was recorded on video and later shared on social networks.

According to the images, the man was screaming for help while the shark devoured him. Sources pointed to EFE that one of the ships that was nearby failed to save him.

after the fact, the victim was identified as Vladimir Popov23, a Russian man who was a permanent resident of Egypt, according to Russia’s consul general in Egypt.

(Keep reading: Video: three sharks found eating the corpse of a pig in San Andrés).

The animal was near a beach. (Reference image).

“The Russian died as a result of a shark attack,” the consul general declared, according to the Russian agency Tass, and asked for greater care at sea.

On the other hand, the authorities indicated that swimming in the area of ​​the incident has been prohibited until the level of the threat is known.

Even the animal that provoked the attack was captured to be studied. The Minister of the Environment, Yasmin Fuad, sent a team to the place to establish security measures and carry out the investigation.

(Also read: Alert for shark attack on a beach in Brazil; two young amputees go).

“Given the abnormal behavior observed in the shark that caused the incident and the fact that incidents of attacks on humans by this shark species had previously occurred, the specialized work team captured the fish that caused the attack to examine it with the in order to find out the reasons for his attack and indicate if it was the same shark that caused the previous attacks”, it is noted in the note, according to what was published EFE.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

On video it was recorded how fishermen escaped dozens of sharks

Shocking video shows a fishing boat completely surrounded by sharks

They find in the stomach of a shark the remains of a missing person