A security camera captured the exact moment when a man runs out to later throw himself in front of a trailer on a highway in the Mexico state.

According to reports, the events occurred in the municipality of Tejupilco. So far, the cause of the actions of the victim, who was allegedly 40 years old, is unknown.

The recording broadcast on social networks shows a person running out just at the moment when a trailer was circulating on the street.

Without stopping, the man continued advancing, and at the moment the vehicle passed in front of him, the subject presumably he throws himself to the ground so that the trailer passes over him.

According to the recording, in the 24th second it is when the subject is able to perceive running away so that in the 27th second the accident occurred, apparently the trailer driver continues on his way without stopping.

The events were recorded on the Toluca-Altamirano federal highwayat the height of the Glorieta de Zapata.

After the accident, a couple of patrols guarded the road until experts from the Prosecutor’s Office intervened, who carried out the corresponding inquiries.

They also carried out the removal of the body, which was transferred to SEMEFO.

The cargo unit was stopped a kilometer later and the driver was made available to the local authorities where he will give his statement and his legal situation will be defined.