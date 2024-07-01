A tragic work accident has claimed the life of Diego Enmanuel G. A, a 28-year-old young man in the Dominican Republic.

According to reports from a security camera, González Alberto lost control of a backhoe while operating near a river, resulting in the machine falling into a ravine.

In his attempt to escape, the young man slipped and was caught by the backhoe, dying instantly. The incident has caused a stir in the community and on social media, where the importance of safety measures in work environments is being discussed.

To date, neither the company for which González Alberto worked nor his family have issued any public statements regarding this tragic event.