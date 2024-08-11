A police spokesman said: “At 2.45pm, a person was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower. Police immediately intervened and arrested him.”

Video clips posted on social media showed the climber bare-chested as he climbed without ropes.

In one clip, the climber can be heard saying to passersby, “Pretty warm, isn’t it?” as police escort him off the viewing platform.

The tower’s operator has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The incident occurred as the Olympics drew to a close, with security forces in Paris and beyond shifting their focus to the closing ceremony, which will bring the curtain down on the Games.

It is noteworthy that the height of the Eiffel Tower is 330 meters.