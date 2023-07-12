The organization of the Cars & Coffee meeting in the Texan town Cypress called in advance not to rev or burnouts. Perhaps they should have added “accelerate faster than your talent allows.” The driver of this Ferrari F8 should listen better. Or at least should know by now that it’s not a good idea to pull hard in front of a lot of cameras.

No doubt the driver let himself go by the group of onlookers who stood beside the road with their phones at the ready. The departure is still going well, but when the Ferrari shifts, all grip is lost. The F8 briefly darts to the right before turning left and is caught by a concrete wall.

The story gets more and more painful

By the way, the timing of the police couldn’t have been better (or is the Ferrari driver’s timing extremely bad?). Just in front of the Ferrari, the police are chasing a Ford Mustang GT. The officers most likely heard (or even saw) the crash and turned around to check on the driver. The officers also try to keep bystanders off the road.

According to the description under the video, the driver was okay. The YouTube channel also says that the owner is a car collector from Houston and has only owned the Ferrari F8 for a week. That doesn’t make it any less painful. Watch footage of the Ferrari F8 crashing into a concrete wall below.

Ferrari F8 crashes on concrete wall