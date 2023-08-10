Video: Man Attacks Woman With Ice Pick; Authorities ask victims to report

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Man attacks young man with ice pick in SLP
Man attacks young man with ice pick in SLP
The Prosecutor’s Office reported that it is already working to identify the attacker.
US
The Attorney General of the State of San Luis Potosí (FGESLP), in Mexico, reported that an investigation was launched and they are looking for a motorcyclist who attacked a woman who was walking with an ice pick.
The attack occurred on August 6 at 6:38 p.m. and went viral as it spread video captured by a security camera in the area.
The images show a young woman walking and playing with a bag that she is carrying in her hand, when a subject on a motorcycle, with a plastic box as a basket, approaches at full speed.
The man attacks the young woman with an ice pick so fast that the young woman only manages to check herself with her hands and runs back to a safe place.
While the attacker is lost on the corner of the same street.
Prosecutor opens investigation
According to the FGESLP, the young woman did not come to file her complaint, but thanks to the video, an investigation was opened to find the man.
Investigative Police (PDI) is working to confirm the neighborhoods and municipalities where this event occurred.
The Prosecutor’s Office asked any other victim to present their complaint to formalize the attacks.
THE UNIVERSAL / GDA
MEXICO
US
