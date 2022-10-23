an odyssey to find a wedding ringwas the one who lived a man, his fiancee, friends and family this after he lost it at the moment of making the proposal to his girlfriend, who by hugging him with happiness caused the ring to be projected into the sand.

The video and story of how everyone came together in search of the ring was shared by TikTok user, @tandkay021who, after uploading the recording to the social network of Chinese origin, went viral.

The desperation to find the ring arose after the groom chose a beach in the Queesland region, Australia to propose to his girlfriend, as he had prepared a family event in which he hired a photographer.

However, during the course of the photos for the wedding album, between joking and pushingthe ring jumped and was lost in the sand without the couple realizing it, until it was time to recreate the photo in which he kneels and puts the ring on her ring finger.

It was after this that he and all who were in the place supported the couple search for the ring for hours. The night came and the hope of finding the precious jewel vanished, so they resorted to a metal detector that could do little to find the ring.

Although this distressed them too much, the bitter pill passed after the photographer, armed only with the lamp of her mobile phone, searched through the sand and found the precious engagement ring.

The couple, delighted by all the support they received from their friends and family, decided to share every moment of this search on their social networks, and thanks to this one of the clips posted on TikTok went viral.