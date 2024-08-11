Parisian authorities received a peculiar alert on Sunday afternoon. A bare-chested middle-aged man was climbing the Eiffel Tower without any protection.

People passing by gathered to watch the actions of the subject, who climbed very quickly and even managed to reach the middle of the tower. Before the fear of a fall from several meters highthe citizens called the police, who arrived a few minutes later.

At par, Videos recorded by the concerned community were spread on social media.

A 33-year-old man, of British nationality, climbed the Eiffel Tour in the mains and shortly after midnight, he was questioned by the police. pic.twitter.com/a043aaP9mM — 75 Secondes 🗞️ (@75secondes) August 11, 2024

The local media LeParisien He explained that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, at around 2:30 a.m., while some of the final competitions of the Olympic Games were taking place in this French city.

“The place was evacuated and the police arrived,” the cited media said, stating that after the man’s arrest, it was possible to identify that he was a 33-year-old Briton. Besides, I would be a professional climber.

