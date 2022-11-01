Mexico.- Ignoring her age and just enjoying the moment, she is like a granny in wheelchair lived a wonderful night full of fun with her granddaughter, after she will take her to celebrate the Halloween at a club in Mexico.

The foregoing, due to the fact that this past weekend in many places in Mexico and the world the Halloween with the acquaintances costume partiesbecause this year, the so-called Halloween fell on a Monday.

It was through TikTok, that the young Itzel (@itzelaidali), who published the night of madness and fun that his grandmother lived and that surprised hundreds of people who participated in the costume party.

According to the young woman, her grandmother, whose name she did not mention, accompanied her to participate in the costume contest as “Mama Coco”, from the famous movie Disney inspired by the Day of the Dead.

In the recording you can see the grandmother in her wheelchair drinking alcohol like a young girl, because regardless of her advanced age she took “shot after shot”.

As expected, the unusual appearance of the grandmother at the costume party generated amazement among Internet users who highlighted the joviality of the older adult.

On the other hand, some Internet users expressed concern about the way in which the grandmother celebrated Halloween, since they considered that, at her age, she should not take it that way.

“I thought she was dressed up, but if she’s a granny”, “it’s okay for her to go out, but it shouldn’t take long”, “This only confirms that age is just a number”were some of the comments.