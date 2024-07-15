According to the criteria of

Amidst the euphoria and the overflowing emotions, Disturbances of public order were reported at the stadium due to the behaviour of some fans and the alleged illegal overselling of tickets.

Thousands of fans who had bought a seat were left outside the stadium, while images of people sneaking through the air ducts were spread on social media, a fact that has caused outrage due to the lack of civic culture and the bad image it leaves abroad.

Due to the situation, the match was delayed and postponed. It started later at 8 pm.

The Colombian fans who managed to get in cheered hard for ‘la Sele’. Among those in attendance were several personalities from the music industry and the urban scene, such as Maluma, Blessd, Ryan Castro and Feid. Even Antioquian Karol G came to the stadium to sing the Colombian national anthem. They all shared a box and were very close to the other fans in the stands.

Although at first, the artists limited themselves to shouting and cheering from the stands, after more than 100 minutes of play and Argentina’s victory, Maluma had a confrontation with fans of the team that won the Cup.

Video: Maluma confronted Argentina fans

In recordings made by people in the stands, the artist from Paisa can be seen standing on the edge of the window that divides the box from the stands and from there facing fans from a neighboring VIP area.

With defiant shouts, Maluma had a ‘clash’ with a group of at least six Argentine fanswho also responded to him. You can even hear that uOne of these guys yells at the singer, as an insult: ‘suck dick’.

It is worth mentioning that this ‘fight’ was only verbal and At no time did the singer and his group of friends face each other hand to hand with other people nor were they involved in any major situation of violence.

However, the shouts were enough to trigger criticism on social media: ‘What a sore loser’, ‘There’s no point in fighting’, were some of the reactions.

However, his defenders also came out to mention that despite being a public figure, “he can get carried away by the passion for his team.”

