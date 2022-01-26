Mexico. Maluma and Grupo Firme, two of the idols of the moment sing a duet Acá entre nos, one of the musical successes of the deceased singer Vicente Fernández, “El Charro de Huentitán”.

Maluma and the Grupo Firme cause a furor on social networks among their respective fans after sharing a video in which they sing Acá entre nos as a duet.

Maluma and Grupo Firme have merged their talent through the theme Every Who, composed by the Sinaloan Horacio Palencia and has been the sensation in the networks, but now they show another musical dumbbell together.

Maluma and Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme are the sensation now singing together Acá entre nos and on Twitter they point out that they do it as a tribute to Alejandro Fernández’s father, who died on December 12 in Guadalajara.

The fans of both artists have been more than satisfied with their duet in Everybody, even they have been asked to record more songs together and surely they will do so since their dumbbell has been quite successful.