International Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian assured Sunday, September 6, in this system “Political questions” on France Inter, franceinfo and Le Monde, that he “there is no such thing as a query of elevating the guard” in Mali, after the demise of two French troopers from Operation Barkhane on Saturday. The Minister praised the heroism of those troopers whereas contemplating that “their combat should proceed”.

Jean-Yves Le Drian believes that the technique for strengthening motion in Mali “begins to provide its important results”:

“Throughout this semester, there have been land recaptures, specifically within the area of the three borders, that’s to say within the space between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of International Affairs to franceinfo

“Territories have returned to civilian life, villagers have returned to their properties, the presence of the state is returning, continued the minister. It is a lengthy, troublesome combat, particularly since we’re in a area the scale of Europe. We’re coping with extraordinarily unstable, extraordinarily agile jihadist teams, however we’re progressing and we’re right here to defend our safety “, he continues.

The Minister of International Affairs assures us that this operation within the Sahel shouldn’t be in useless, as a result of France trains the armies of 5 nations in order that they then guarantee their very own safety, and refutes the concept that an anti-French feeling would rise in Mali.

Two weeks after the navy coup towards former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, Jean-Yves Le Drian says he doesn’t acknowledge the authority of the “junta” in energy. He declares that he’s “mandatory and fascinating” than the navy “make sure the civil transition and the transition interval to permit new elections” in Mali.