Has recently defeated the corona virus. On September 7, she became COVID-19 positive. He gave this information by releasing a statement on Instagram. Malaika Arora seen after a recent Salon session. People have trolled him as soon as his video appears.

Malaika was caught on camera while going for salon session

Malaika Arora had a corona in the past. In the meantime, she had been giving updates about her health on social media. Now after recovering she appeared on the road. Actually she went to a salon near home. Paparaji, who was present there, captured him on camera. People have trolled Malaika on this. A follower has commented, she has just recovered, cannot go out like this again.

Corona was from Salon Sessions

One has written, Malaika was coronated by these Salon sessions. Cannot live without these sessions.

Shared a fine with the fans

After recovering, Malaika has also shared her journey. Malaika had reported on the recovery of Corona on Instagram, with it written that getting out of the room is also like an outing.