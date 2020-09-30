Malaika was caught on camera while going for salon session
Malaika Arora had a corona in the past. In the meantime, she had been giving updates about her health on social media. Now after recovering she appeared on the road. Actually she went to a salon near home. Paparaji, who was present there, captured him on camera. People have trolled Malaika on this. A follower has commented, she has just recovered, cannot go out like this again.
Corona was from Salon Sessions
One has written, Malaika was coronated by these Salon sessions. Cannot live without these sessions.
Shared a fine with the fans
After recovering, Malaika has also shared her journey. Malaika had reported on the recovery of Corona on Instagram, with it written that getting out of the room is also like an outing.
