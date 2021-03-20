His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, posted a video on the occasion of International Mother’s Day, on his official Twitter account.

His Highness wrote: “To my dear mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Jumah Al Maktoum.

To whom did you enlighten me and my brothers about this life, and teach us in it the most beautiful of its meanings?

To the owner of a big heart, the closest to people, and their kindness to them.

May God protect you and keep you safe for all of us. Happy New Year. “

