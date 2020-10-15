During the open meeting in Ballia, the Yogi government has taken major action in the matter of killing a young man in front of the police. SDM, CO, SO and all policemen present at the time of the incident have been suspended. Instructions have also been given for criminal action to prove the role of officers in the incident. Strict action has been directed against the accused leader in the case.

An open meeting was organized at the Panchayat Bhawan on Thursday afternoon for the allocation of two quota shops of Gram Sabha Durjanpur and Hanumanganj in Ballia. SDM Baria Suresh Pal, CO Baria Chandrakesh Singh, BDO Baria Gajendra Pratap Singh as well as the police force of Revati police station were present. Four self-help groups applied for shops.

A consensus could not be reached for Durjanpur shop. Therefore, it was decided to vote between two groups Maa Sai Jagdamba Self Help Group and Shiv Shakti Self Help Group. Officials said that voting will be done by those who have Aadhaar or any other identity card.

One party had an Adhar and identity card, but the other party had no ID proof. A dispute between the two sides started over this. Seeing the matter deteriorating, the officials moved the postponement of the meeting. Revathi police present on the spot engaged in convincing both the sides and calm the dispute.

One side shouted slogans accusing the officials of favoritism. During this time, the people of the other party clashed. When the matter progressed, the bricks and stones started moving along with sticks and sticks. Meanwhile, firing started from one side. Jaiprakash alias Gama Pal, 46, of Durjanpur, was shot four times.

There was chaos in the shooting. People rushed to CHC Sonbarsa with Jayaprakash, where doctors declared him dead. In view of the tension, the force of several police stations reached and somehow the matter was handled. It is said that the accused of shooting is close to an MLA.