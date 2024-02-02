In the midst of a turbulent period for Manchester United, mired in ups and downs and questions about their performance, the Red Devils achieved an astonishing victory at the always difficult Wolves ground. In a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the last second, United emerged triumphant thanks to a Kobbie Mainoo's decisive goal in the 98th minute.
The first half saw Manchester United take control with goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, establishing a 2-0 lead. However, the match became unpredictable in the second half. Pablo Sarabia pulled one back for Wolves in the 71st minute, only for Scott McTominay to extend United's lead in the 75th minute with a third goal.
But the party's fate was far from clear. In an exciting turn, Wolves found respite with goals from Kilman in the 85th minute and Pedro Neto in the 95th minute, surprisingly leveling the score at 3-3. Just when it seemed like a draw would be the outcome, Kobbie Mainoo became Manchester United's hero by scoring the winning goal in the 98th minute, leaving the fans ecstatic and the players exhausted.
Despite the victory, Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag continues to walk the tightrope. The team's irregularity and struggles to maintain control in game situations have led to speculation about his future at the club. This victory provides a momentary respite, but the pressure remains for the Dutch tactician.
In a match that saw five goals from the 70th minute until the final whistle, the Premier League demonstrated once again why it is considered the best league in the world. The teams' ability to change the fate of the match in a matter of minutes, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats, is a testament to the excitement and unpredictability that characterizes this unique competition. In every corner of the league, the intensity and quality of football is unmatched, confirming that the Premier League continues to be the ultimate reference in the world of football.
