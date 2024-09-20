The European Parliament voted on Thursday to support Edmundo González as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Beyond the vote of the European Parliament, the situation caused by the result of the last elections has become a global crisis. What alternatives does Venezuela have for the future? Will the electoral records be published? What is the situation of Maduro? Are there plans in Venezuela beyond Chavismo? The journalist from EL PAÍS América and correspondent in Bogotá Javier Lafuente and the political scientist Víctor Lapuente analyze the figure of the president of Venezuela in the video that accompanies this news.