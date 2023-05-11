Video: Macalister Silva’s emotional words about a fan who will receive euthanasia

On Wednesday night there was a special moment in the north dressing room of the stadium El Campín with the visit of Miguel Ángel, a fan of Millonarios who has a terminal illness and will receive euthanasia this Thursday.

Hours before the Millionaires game against Alianza Petrolera in Bogotá, the young man’s last wish was broadcast on social networks. The blue fan dreamed of meeting his idols and living one last night of football and goals.

“Macalister told us to play for him”: Juan Pablo Vargas reveals what happened in the dressing room

One of the first players to refer to the moment they lived with Miguel Ángel was the defender of Millionaires Juan Pablo Vargas, who scored a double and was the figure of the match: “It was a very difficult moment when we were able to talk to him. Macalister told us to play for him as it was going to be his last game in the stands”.

Mackalister told us last night that he already knew Miguel Ángel. The players were quite moved by his visit. These were some of the words in the mixed zone about that moment.

The Captain of Millionaires, David Macalister Silva, commented that he had already had the opportunity to meet Miguel Ángel in 2019and assured that it was “a very difficult moment, a moment that touches one because many times we all from different jobs live in our bubble.”

“We felt an immense responsibility so that Miguel Ángel had a nice night,” said the veteran player.

Jorge Arias, defender of the ‘albiazul’ team, thanked Miguel Ángel for his visit: “We were moved by that visit; he moved us a lot, obviously because of the situation he has. Thank you for this moment that makes us live, the reality of our day-to-day life”.

Miguel Ángel will be euthanized and his dream before it happened was to meet the Millionaires squad. The Blues under the command of Gamero of course they agreed.

Football with these gestures is an even more beautiful sport

The gesture of the Millonarios squad was applauded by the fans who attended the El Campín stadium and also by the followers through social networks after the photo of Miguel Ángel in the company of his idols.