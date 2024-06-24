Italy is playing against Croatia on the third day of group B of Euro 2024 in Germany. Both teams are fighting for second and third position, while Spain dominates Albania in the other group match. The team that loses today, and finishes third, could be out of the competition.
The Croatian team is not having a good Euro Cup. They have only achieved one point thanks to a draw with Albania on the second day. Italy, for its part, has three points after beating Albania. Both teams have been vastly outplayed by Spain, which has proven to be the dominant force in Group B.
Luka Modric, the Croatian star, has had a poor performance in the first two games of the tournament. In the match against Italy, Modric had the opportunity to redeem himself with a crucial penalty. However, in an impressive tournament for Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Italian goalkeeper saved the penalty with a great save to his left. This crucial moment seemed to seal Croatia’s fate.
But the game didn’t end there. On the rebound of the penalty, Croatia quickly recovered the ball. A very dangerous cross into the Italian area resulted in a shot that was again cleared by Donnarumma. However, the rebound fell at the feet of Modric, who did not waste the opportunity this time and scored the goal that could secure his team’s place in the next round.
This goal not only redeems Modric from his previous failure, but also keeps Croatia’s Euro hopes alive. The Croatian team now depends on itself and the result of the other group match to advance in the tournament. With this crucial goal, Modric has once again demonstrated why he is a key figure for his national team, revitalizing his options in a group where every point counts.
