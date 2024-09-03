Uruguayan footballer Luis Suárez has announced his retirement from the national team following this international break after completing four World Cup cycles and lifting a Copa América in 2011, the “best” moment for Suárez as a professional footballer. Suárez will say goodbye to his fans next Friday, September 6, against Paraguay at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

In the video at the top of this article, Luis Suárez reveals that he preferred not to let his children attend the press conference to avoid this unpleasant experience for them. At 37 years of age, the Uruguayan is approaching the end of a career full of successes, touring Europe leaving indelible memories for fans of Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. Suárez says goodbye to his national team, although in Miami they will still be able to continue enjoying his game for a while.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our newsletter.