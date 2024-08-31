the colombian Luis Sinisterra He will arrive in high spirits for the Colombian national team. The Bournemouth striker justified his call-up for the matches against Peru, on September 6 in Lima, and Argentina, on the 10th in Barranquilla, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

According to the criteria of

The forward, born in Santander de Quilichao (Cauca) 25 years ago, trained at Once Caldas and with a stint at Feyenoord, played his best game this Saturday with Bournemouth, where he joined a year ago from Leeds United. He participated with an assist and a goal in the 2-3 victory against Everton in the Premier League.

The Toffees thought they had done the hardest thing after scoring their first two goals of the season, thanks to Mickael Keane (50) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (57).

But the match proved too long for them, and Ghanaian Antoine Semenyo (87), Lewis Cook (90+2) and Colombian Luis Sinisterra (90+6) beat English international goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

This was the afternoon of Luis Sinisterra’s consecration

Cook’s goal came after a great pass from Sinisterra, who reached the byline and crossed for Bournemouth to equalise with a header.

And then it was Sinisterra who appeared to head home a great cross from Justin Kluivert and seal the victory in the sixth minute of injury time.

Sean Dyche’s team is bottom of the table with zero points from three games. Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, meanwhile, is seventh and remains unbeaten.

Sinisterra will join the national team in the next few hours. Bournemouth’s next Premier League match will be on September 14, at home against Chelsea (2 pm in Colombia).

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports News