In his first year at the helm of the Paris Saint-GermainLuis Enrique opened the doors of his private and professional life to Movistar+ The Spanish-language streaming service will soon debut a three-part documentary series, titled “You have no idea.”
The first images, revealed on Thursday, August 29 by Movistar+ offer an exclusive look behind the scenes at PSG’s 2023-2024 season, which marks the start of Luis Enrique’s Parisian adventure. We discover moments of laughter, tension and frank discussions, in particular with Kylian Mbappé , which show the challenges facing the Spanish coach, including managing relationships with the team’s stars.
The documentary is not limited to the pitch. We also see Luis Enrique talk about aspects of his personal life, such as his relationship with his wife and the tragic death of his daughter Xana in 2019: “She was amazing, very competitive, very brave, funny, like her father.”
One particularly striking scene shows the Spanish coach confronting Kylian Mbappé after a defeat to FC Barcelona, where he tells him in French: “It’s catastrophic,” highlighting an offside error.
There are also moments of anger, in particular during a Champions League match against Real Sociedad, where the manager lost his temper at half-time, throwing a bottle on a table. This documentary promises to offer a unique and intense insight into the life of a great club. For the moment, the release date of this series has not been announced.
