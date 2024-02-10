Liverpool is playing a key match on date 24 of the Premier League, Those led by the German coach Jurgen Klopp are required to surpass Burnley to regain the top of the league that they lost with Manchester City.

The team of Merseyside went to half-time with a bitter 1-1 draw on the scoreboard, after goals from Diogo Jota for the networks and of O'Shea for the visiting team.

However, in the second half a regular protagonist appeared, the Colombian Luis Diaz put his head and gave Liverpool the advantage in Anfiel Road.

Around the 52nd minute, the guajiro ran to the near post, surpassing his marker, and with his goal-scoring nose he connected with a not-so-high cross from Harvey Elliott to push the ball into the back of the net and make it 2-1 partial.

It is the fifth goal of the Premier League season for the 27-year-old Colombian winger, the previous one being on January 31 in the 4-1 win against Chelsea.

News in development…