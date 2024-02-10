You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.
Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.
Luis Díaz scored his fifth goal this Premier League season.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Liverpool is playing a key match on date 24 of the Premier League, Those led by the German coach Jurgen Klopp are required to surpass Burnley to regain the top of the league that they lost with Manchester City.
It may be of interest to you: Radamel Falcao and a special birthday: this is how they celebrate the 'Tigre' of Santa Marta
The team of Merseyside went to half-time with a bitter 1-1 draw on the scoreboard, after goals from Diogo Jota for the networks and of O'Shea for the visiting team.
However, in the second half a regular protagonist appeared, the Colombian Luis Diaz put his head and gave Liverpool the advantage in Anfiel Road.
Around the 52nd minute, the guajiro ran to the near post, surpassing his marker, and with his goal-scoring nose he connected with a not-so-high cross from Harvey Elliott to push the ball into the back of the net and make it 2-1 partial.
It is the fifth goal of the Premier League season for the 27-year-old Colombian winger, the previous one being on January 31 in the 4-1 win against Chelsea.
News in development…
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Luis #Díaz #goalscoring #nose #intact #great #goal #Liverpool #match
Leave a Reply