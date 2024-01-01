Luis Diaz is having a devastating start to 2024 with the Liverpool, or so he showed in the first 45 minutes of the game in which his team receives in Anfield Road to Newcastle for the 20th day of the Premier League.

Luis Diaz He started the game in the starting eleven and was key in the first minutes of the game. Liverpool, who pressured his rival in his own area and was very close to opening the scoring. In fact, he opened it through the Colombian, but it was annulled.

Luis Díaz training at Anfield Road.

Before the first 20 minutes, Luis Diaz received a ball after a filtered pass that was going in the direction of Darwin Nunez and it deflected, the Colombian, with his left foot, sent it to save, but the referee annulled the goal due to the Uruguayan being offside. After a long review, the VAR confirmed the decision of the linesman and the referee.

In the next play, 'Fought' He entered the area with him and at the moment of finishing he was knocked down by the Dutchman. Sven Botman. The referee awarded a penalty after the Guajiro's exceptional play.

However, Mohamed Salah missed the penalty, the rival goalkeeper guessed his shot and prevented his goal from falling.

