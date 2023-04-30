Video: Luis Díaz returns, look at the great goal he scored against Tottenham

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz.
Luis Diaz.
The Colombian scored the partial 2-0.
The Colombian Luis Diaz returned to the owner of Liverpoolin the game against Tottenham, in the Premier League and scored a goal.
Díaz scored 2-0 at minute five of the commitment, after his return after the injury that took him off the pitch last October.
The goal
⚽️ Luis Diaz!!!!
🇨🇴 After more than 6 months of injury, he started and Liverpool already wins 2-0 at minute 5 against Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/97MwP0A9IV
— Camilo Castellanos (@CastellanosCami) April 30, 2023
