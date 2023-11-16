The Colombia selection has high expectations of win their first knockout game against their counterpart from Brazil and he has a great chance of doing so, because he faces a team very decimated by injuries.

Colombia vs. Brazil, in the stadium Metropolitan of Barranquillais one of the most attractive matches of the fifth day of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in its entirety this Thursday.

The National Team arrives with confidence after completing an undefeated 12 games without losing under the coach’s mandate Nestor Lorenzo. Although the latest results were not very encouraging: two points out of six possible after the draws (2-2) against Uruguay and the 0-0 against Ecuador in Quito.

In addition, the national team will have extra motivation, the release of Luis Manuel Díaz, Luis Díaz’s father, has filled the concentration with joy and the players want to dedicate a victory to him and all the kidnapped people in the country.

Luis Díaz receives a ruana at the concentration hotel

In the midst of all the preparations that are taking place for the match against Brazil at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, the Colombian Luis Díaz was surprised by the Boyaca businessman Camilo José Ochoa, who gave a ruana to the Liverpool forward.

“I give you this ruana, which is the symbol of the people of Boyacá, to keep you warm from the cold of England,” were the words of the man who gave him an encouraging message in the middle of the delivery.

Boyacá also houses the star Lucho Díaz 🇨🇴 Boyaca businessman Camilo José Ochoa, originally from Tunja, recently gave Luis Díaz the typical garment of our land. “We give you this ruana that represents the people of Boyacá, industrious and forward-thinking, like this… pic.twitter.com/O0VKjl6gnJ — NCT NEWS (@NCTNOTICIAS) November 16, 2023

