Liverpool gave up a 2-2 draw in their match against Manchester United and lost the lead momentarily, which was in the hands of the Arsenalin that titanic fight for the title of the Premier league.

Luis Diaz had an outstanding performance in that crucial game, which ended with a draw, when those led by Jurgen Klopp They won and dominated a rival who did not wake up and did not see how to get up.

It is an idol

Liverpool is second with the same points (71) as Arsenal, but worse goal difference. Manchester City (70) is third in the table with one point less in a tight fight for the title.

With a spectacular atmosphere, Liverpool took the lead in the 23rd minute with a volley after a rebound from a corner kick by the Colombian Díaz, who put his team ahead and then became, as always, a great player. that unbalances.

Díaz had more options to score, but he couldn't. His quality was demonstrated once again so Liverpool fans recognized his efforts.

Harry Maguire and Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

A song has already become famous that they sing when the guajiro appears or is displayed on the fields of the world with the red shirt, in this case the white and green one, the one they wear when they play as visitors.

The fans, who gathered in the main bars of Liverpool, once again sang to the Colombian, who despite the tie was a great figure and shows that he is in the hearts of the fans.

