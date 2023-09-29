Luis Fernando Díaz continues to give something to talk about for his good start to the season with Liverpool in England. The Colombian was the protagonist of a fun moment in the Merseyside club’s training sessions, where he showed his aim in front of goal.

The Colombian is being one of the keys in the team led by coach Jürguen Klopp: he has scored two goals in the Premier League and has just scored a goal in Liverpool’s debut in the Europa League against Linz.

Confidence of ‘Lucho’ in Liverpool

Luis Díaz is a sensation in England for the fun moments he has at Liverpool and has earned the affection of the Anfield Road fans, who see him as one of the team’s stars.

And in the last few hours, The guajiro went viral again on social networks, after scoring an incredible goal in a training session for the English team and showing his happiness at belonging to one of the historic squads of European football.

Liverpool published a video where you can see the great definition of ‘Lucho’, who heads the ball and sends it to the back of the goal, showing that he is tuned in to goal.

But in the next play, The Colombian demonstrated his ease on the field of play, starring in a spectacular ‘pop’, although it was not a goal, it caused laughter from his teammates at team practice.

Gym session, rondos and fine finishes 👊 Inside Training is live ahead of Saturday’s return to #PL action 🎥 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2023

Luis Díaz wants titles in Liverpool

This week, there was an interview with the Colombian National Team winger, where he spoke about the goals he has with Liverpool this season and wants to win all the titles with the ‘red’ jersey.

“Our planned goals and objectives for this season are to try to win all the competitions we participate in. We want to fix everything, taking into account the season we just had,” explained the 26-year-old.

We hope we can win all the trophies that are at stake

And the guajiro footballer He did not hesitate when talking about the team’s objectives and he insisted that the important thing is to win to cheer up the fans of the Merseyside team, who have shown him all their affection and have never abandoned the club in bad times.

“We hope that we can win all the trophies that are at stake, so that we can have a great season that makes all our fans happy,” said ‘Lucho’.

And he added: “We had a great preseason and we were preparing very well. So We have to try to win as much as we can this season because last year was not so good by our standards“.

When does Luis Díaz play again?

England’s Liverpool will have a difficult challenge in the next Premier League match. The ‘reds’ will visit Tottenham this Sunday, October 1, on date 7 from the English league; The game will take place from 11:30 in the morning, Colombian time.

