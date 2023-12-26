'You will never Walk alone', that is the motto that for decades has characterized the Liverpool and that every time they play at home, in the stadium Anfield Road, their fans sing at the top of their lungs.

The chant generates an indescribable emotion in every Liverpool fan who visits for the first time. Anfield. That is the case of Dáire Gorman, a 12-year-old fan who cried when listening to the anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' last September.

His family recorded the reaction of the minor, who suffers from Crommelina rare disease only registers eight cases worldwide, and its video moved thousands of followers networks and the Liverpool squad.

For this reason, and taking advantage of the Christmas parties, The club invited him and his family to visit the professional team's sports facilities and spend a day with the team's stars.

Dáire was received by coach Jürgen Klopp, who expressed words of emotion and revealed that he was on the verge of crying when he saw the video.

At one point during the talk, the Uruguayan entered the room Darwin Nunez and the Colombian Luis Diazwho hugged the boy and gave him a t-shirt with his name on it.

Dáire was shocked and cried with the emotional encounter that she will remember throughout her life. The only thing he could utter was that he was “really happy” for such a gift.

'Lucho' and Darwin They posed for the photo with Dáire and his father and, laughing, they said goodbye to the minor who was surprised by the visit.

In another section of the video, Jürgen Klopp gives the minor a tour in his wheelchair and shows him the facilities of the sports headquarters. In addition, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah was found and gave him a moving message.

