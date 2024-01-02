Luis Diaz He was one of the outstanding players of the Liverpool in the 4-2 victory over Newcastle, on day 20 of the Premier League, which allowed the 'reds' to remain in first place in the standings of England.

However, the Colombian was replaced after 65 minutes by the Portuguese Diogo Jota and he witnessed his team's victory, as he came out with a 1-1 partial score.

Already with the victory in his pocket, Luis Diaz He was caught on television cameras, having fun with his teammates on the bench, joking among themselves when they saw the coach's madness. Jurgen Klopp during the game.

In images it was recorded how 'Lucho' Díaz followed the movements of Klopp, who lives every game on the edge and cannot hide his discomfort with each play.

Luis Díaz fighting the duel with Sofyan Amrabat.

The German coach, in some referee decision, became desperate and put his hands to his head, taking off his cap and trying to throw it on the grass, although he did not do so and seemed to control himself.

Luis Diaz, attentive to his coach's steps, he looked at one of his teammates on the bench and burst out laughing at the madness of Klopp.

Diaz It went viral on social networks, because just as Klopp He couldn't control his adrenaline, the Colombian couldn't contain his laughter either.

