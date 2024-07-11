Amidst the joy generated by the performance of the Colombian National Team in the Copa América, there was a gesture that marked the gratitude that Luis Díaz has for James Rodríguez.

During the match that Colombia won 5-0 against Panama in the quarterfinals, in one of the celebrations, you can see James Rodríguez facing the public and Luis Díaz coming from behind making the gesture of crowning him.

The image quickly went viral on social media and even the official account of the Colombian Football Federation published the photo, recognizing the talent of the ’10’, who this Wednesday reached 105 matches with the National Team.

Luis Diaz cried when talking about James Rodriguez

The gesture is not gratuitous. Lucho has previously shown enormous affection towards James and now, after the 1-0 victory against Uruguay, which put Colombia in the Copa America final, the Liverpool striker did not spare praise for the team captain, to the point that he ended up crying.

“I told James, I have always told him, that from the moment I arrived at the National Team he has always been my idol, like Falcao, like Cuadrado, who I watched play since I was a child. Sharing this with them fills me with pride. I keep telling them, you are a star, I admire you a lot, you deserve it,” Díaz told DSports.

“He deserves it, this is his Cup, without a doubt. We are seeing him at his best level, we know what he has been through, what he has suffered, football has given him a chance, he has a lot of hierarchy, to give an assist, to play football the way it should be played,” added the Guajiro, who has two goals in this tournament.

Díaz acknowledged the collective strengths of the National Team, but insisted on the specific weight that James has. “Here, above all, more than the individual, it is the group, but he deserves it a lot. First, seeing him on TV, and now, sharing with him! All that remains is to enjoy the beautiful moments that football gives us,” he said.

Earlier, in statements to the official Copa América accounts, Lucho did not hide his satisfaction at reaching the final.

“It is very special, I had never played a (final) with the National Team. The National Team is everything to us, it is truly a reason for pride, passion, and love to be able to play in a final. Growing up as a child dreaming of these moments, so we have to be grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

