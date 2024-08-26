LLuis Diaz had a very outstanding match this Sunday in the second date of the Premier League, It was decisive in the definition and key to teaching his teammates Liverpool the paths to victory.

According to the criteria of

The Colombian, who is earning a starting spot with the DT Arne Slot, He did his thing against Brentford and celebrated his 100th game with the Liverpool with a goal and an assist.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

Lucho was brilliant

In the first half, after a counterattack, he defined with great class in front of the rival goalkeeper to put the partial 1-0. In the second half he dressed as an assistant for the goal of Mohamed Salah, round game of I fight in England.

He was chosen as the best player of the match against the Brentford and he was highly sought after by the English media who hunted him down in the press area to hear his statements, but the journalist was not expecting such a fun moment with Lucho.

The communicator asked about the meeting and the feelings that the style left them with. Arne Slotthe first to answer was the Argentine Alexis MacAllister, who spoke in perfect English.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

Luis Díaz has a funny moment with ‘his English’

It was Lucho’s turn, who barely understood what they were talking about and launched ‘What did he say?’ There was no shortage of laughter during the interview, and the Guajiro responded with great ease, but in Spanish and with the help of Mac Allisterthe world champion helped him as a personal translator.

“It was a very nice play. I always try to help the team in the best way I can. We always say that we have to score, for us the numbers are important because we are forwards. We live for the goal, so I am very happy. I am happy for the team, we did a good job, which is the important thing. Now we have to try to rest for what is coming,” said Lucho.

At the end of the interview, the 27-year-old striker was emphatic about his ambitions for this season: “With Liverpool and the national team I want to win everything. My goals are to give my all and work hard, because for me it is non-negotiable.”

Lucho generated several funny comments on social media for his response and his charisma when accepting that he is stuck with English. Other people criticize him for being in Liverpool for two and a half years and not speaking the language.

SPORTS