Luis Díaz continues to show that he is fine this season, the Colombian is being key in Liverpool's victory in the Czech Republicwhere they already beat Sparta Prague 1-4 in the round of 16 of the Uefa Europa League.

The guajiro received the trust of his coach Jürgen Klopp and took advantage of it with a goal that gives the English team some peace of mind in the key andor leaves with half a foot in the next round of the continental tournament.

Liverpool suffered the attacks of the Czechs and at times it seemed that they could get within striking distance in the result (1-3 at that time), the shortcomings of the Merseyside team were evident and the nerves were noticeable in some players.

But not in Luis Díaz, who brought the game down with his goal before the hour mark. The Colombian stood in the area as a center forward, received a ball from Harvey Elliot and He took a shot that deflected into the path, the ball ended up inside the goal and gave Liverpool some peace of mind.

It is the 27-year-old Guajiro's third goal in this edition of the Europa League, the first in this round of 16 stage. The other goals were from Argentine Alexis Mac Allister, from a penalty, and the remaining two from Uruguayan Darwin Núñez.