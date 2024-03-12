Luis Díaz earned a place in Liverpool and today he is the most representative Colombian player in world football. After his arrival at the English club at the beginning of 2022, the guajiro became a key piece in coach Jürgen Klopp's scheme.

Díaz has played 85 games for Liverpool, including all official competitions. He scored 22 goals and contributed 13 assists. And he has already won four titles: two League Cups, an FA Cup and a Community Shield.

However, Díaz has been a pending target for FC Barcelona for a long time. Even before his arrival in England, he was in the Catalans' portfolio, as the president of that club, Joan Laporta, recognized in an interview with EL TIEMPO at the end of 2022.

“There was practically no option. When we arrived, he was a player that we were really interested in, but Liverpool already had very advanced negotiations with Porto,” Laporta said then. “He is a player of great talent, fast, he has a goal, he is explosive, but now he is a Liverpool player and that club deserves all my respect,” he added.

Joan Laporta Photo:Nestor Gomez. TIME Share

However, now there is a report that Barcelona gave Díaz a thumbs down. In a conversation with the SER network, Bojan Krcic Sr., father of the former 'culé' player and member of the club's scouting department, gave his reasons for ruling him out, despite the fact that he had followed up on him.

“Luis Díaz has quality, he has talent, he has speed, he has dribbling, he has a goal, he has everything. But if you look closely, he does not have continuity in performance, he is not an undisputed starter. This happened to him in Porto. He is a footballer who makes you one great game and the next he's not there, he lives from the past,” said Bojan.

Figures of Luis Díaz in Porto and Liverpool

Díaz alternated in the first seasons at Porto. In his first tournament, 2019-20, he played 29 league games, of which he started 20. In his second, 2020-21, of 30 appearances, 16 were as a first baseman.

However, the guajiro then established himself: he played 18 games, all as a starter, in his last semester in Portugal, before going to Liverpool, where, of 57 games in the Premier League, he has started 44.

SPORTS