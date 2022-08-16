Schwedenkreuz seems like such an innocent bend on the Nürburgring, but he claims a lot of can every year. It is a wide bend just after a straight and it is difficult (for the inexperienced driver) to estimate how fast you can go through it. What you often see is that people brake in the corner (or go off the gas) and lose the rear.

In the video below you can see a Renault Mégane RS braking neatly before the corner and not even doing anything crazy, but the rear is still starting to catch up. The driver corrects quickly enough and keeps the car out of the wall.

But like everywhere in Europe, it is particularly dry in Germany. The wheels of the Mégane throw up huge clouds of dust and the Nordschleife turns into a scene from Mad Max. The drivers of the Audi and the other Mégane don’t see a thing through the dust cloud – so it’s almost more terrifying to see a near-crash than to experience one yourself.