“Either way we’ll never forget it“,”For me it’s dead, in fact, it’s fucked up, what. We are permanently polluted and not only by Lubrizol“… A year after the fire at the Lubrizol factory in Rouen, Brut went to meet those who lived through it. 9,500 tonnes of chemicals burned during the fire.”We had trouble breathing, we didn’t know if we could continue to consume our local products, we didn’t know if the water, so it’s true that we were always told that we could continue to drink water, but there were still a lot of people who were worried and who, suddenly, no longer consumed tap water“, remembers a resident.

On February 27, 2020, the Lubrizol company was indicted for “spillage of harmful substances” and “serious damage” to the environment. Christophe Holleville secretary general of the Union of victims of Lubrizol, wants responsibilities to be established. “At first, I only had this image of the fire, I only had this notion of my daughter’s polluted lungs. My terrace which was rotten, I brought all the shit in the house, that, I had that image“, says a resident.

Authorized to partially restart its activity in December, the plant has now restarted 70 to 80% of its production. 40 kilometers from Rouen, in the Pays de Bray, Pascal Henache wants moral damage and anxiety to be recognized. “We spent our time on the phone, with journalists, with experts, samples, frauds, the water police… Without stopping, without stopping, for weeks like that“, he confides. Like many other farmers forced to throw away their entire production, he was compensated by Lubrizol. In return, he undertook not to sue Lubrizol. He confides:”We did it because we needed to survive, eh, and we had no money at all to initiate the procedure. But if we had a little background, I think we would have, yeah. “