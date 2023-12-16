At the end of the first half, Rosario Central is beating Platense 1-0 in the final of the 2023 Professional League Cup. The goal, GREAT GOAL, was scored by Maximiliano Lovera, at the end of the initial stage.
Everything was extremely even and the tie was a fair result for the match being played in Santiago del Estero. But around 40 minutes, Maxi Lovera grabbed the ball, faced the goal and began to get rid of his rivals. The last touch was a pipe that allowed him to get one-on-one with the Calamar archer. Crossed left foot and celebrate.
Will it be the goal that gave Central the title?
