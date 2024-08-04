Violent protests involving hundreds of anti-immigration protesters have erupted in cities and towns across Britain after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children’s dance in Southport, northwest England, last week.

Anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups seized on the incident after misinformation spread that the suspect was an Islamic extremist. Police said the suspect was born in Britain. Media reports said his family was Christian.

Looting and vandalism

Violence erupted on Saturday in cities across the country, including Liverpool, Bristol and Manchester, prompting police to make dozens of arrests. Several shops and businesses were vandalized and looted, and several police officers were injured, police said. The government has vowed to take tough action against those involved in the violence.

Hundreds of anti-immigration protesters gathered on Sunday near a hotel housing asylum seekers near Rotherham in northern England.

Protesters threw stones at police and smashed several windows at the hotel before setting rubbish bins on fire, a Reuters witness said. Dozens more protesters gathered outside another hotel in Aldershot, southern England.

In both Rotherham and the north-west town of Lancaster, there were anti-racism protesters as police kept the two camps apart.

As protests began in Bolton, near Manchester, police said a dispersal order had been issued giving officers additional powers to deal with anti-social behaviour.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Inspector Natasha Evans said the police presence would remain heightened to deal with any potential incidents.

The protests earlier this week came after days of chaos.

far right

The Prime Minister said the chaos was the result of deliberate actions by the far right, coordinated by “a group of individuals who are completely inclined to violence”, and not a legitimate protest.

“There will be no tolerance for criminal violence and thuggery on our streets,” Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said late Saturday.

“The police force has my full support in ensuring that those involved in criminal activity face the strongest possible penalties,” she added.

The last time violent protests erupted across Britain was in 2011 when thousands took to the streets after police shot and killed a black man in London.