Ciudad Juarez.- Long lines persist on the Córdoba-De las Américas international bridge, known as the “Puente Libre.”

Along Juan Pablo II Boulevard, the vehicles line up almost to Arizona Street.

Border crossing users are reporting wait times of up to two and a half hours.

César Tapia Martínez, director of the General Coordinator of Road Safety (CHSV) reported that the long lines are mainly due to the return of Americans to their homes after the day off for Labor Day, which is commemorated in that country on September 1.

Along Lincoln Avenue, the line extends all the way to Plaza de las Américas, but at the intersection with Hermanos Escobar Avenue, traffic is chaotic, as the line closes to prevent other drivers from passing, so those traveling on Hermanos Escobar from east to west and vice versa cannot circulate.