Video | Locomotive lifting works are still continuing in Tampere, train traffic will return to normal on Saturday

The accident will cause train delays on Friday.

1.12. 9:22 am | Updated 1.12. 21:22

Locomotive derailed in Tampere near the train station on Thursday evening.

The lifting of the locomotive has continued on Friday and may be finished on Saturday morning. Fintraffic’s rail traffic center announced the estimated duration of the repair works on Friday evening.

Train traffic is expected to return to at least almost normal within Saturday.

The situation causes delays of 5–20 minutes for trains departing from and arriving from Tampere in the northern direction. The M commuter trains operating between Tampere and Nokia have been cancelled.

Locomotive and the accident that derailed one carriage happened on Thursday evening at around 19:30 on the north side of the Tampere station.

No injuries were caused by the accident.

The Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) announced on Friday afternoon that it would launch an investigation into the derailment of the freight train. The investigation will investigate the causes that led to the derailment and the underlying factors in terms of the track and the rolling stock.

The trains were able to pass the derailed freight train. However, the accident will result in delays to train traffic.

The derailed train is a freight train with the code T7121. The train belongs to Fenniarail.

Traffic manager Antti Turkey says that it is a freight train that transports lumber. The train was empty of cargo at the time of the derailment.

At 20:15 on Thursday, Turkey was unable to assess the cause of the derailment.