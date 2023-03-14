Video: Liverpool player collapses in the middle of the game

A great scare was lived this Tuesday in a Youth League match between Liverpool, England, and Sportingof Portugal, after a player collapsed on the pitch after sustaining a blow to the head.

The injured player is Ben Doak, 17, who jumped for an aerial ball and collided his head with an opponent’s. Although he landed on his feet, he quickly lost his balance and collapsed.

The referee immediately suspended the match and medical personnel entered the field to help the young Scotsman, who is one of Liverpool’s greatest teenage promises and has even played five times for the Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Fortunately, Doak regained consciousness seconds later and got to his feet; however, he had to leave the field of play to undergo medical check-ups.

The event, which was recorded on video, happened at minute 65 of the game. The game ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Portuguese team. The only goal of the match was scored by Rodrigo Ribeiro.

