Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Liverpool player collapses in the middle of the game

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Liverpool player collapses in the middle of the game


close

Liverpool player

The incident occurred in the second part of the match

The incident occurred in the second half of the match.

The footballer fell unconscious after suffering a head clash with a rival.

A great scare was lived this Tuesday in a Youth League match between Liverpool, England, and Sportingof Portugal, after a player collapsed on the pitch after sustaining a blow to the head.

See also  Nadal beaten by an unleashed Fritz. To return # 1 he will have to win the tournament

The injured player is Ben Doak, 17, who jumped for an aerial ball and collided his head with an opponent’s. Although he landed on his feet, he quickly lost his balance and collapsed.

(Also read: When is Linda Caicedo’s next game with Real Madrid?).

The referee immediately suspended the match and medical personnel entered the field to help the young Scotsman, who is one of Liverpool’s greatest teenage promises and has even played five times for the Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

(You can read: Gerard Piqué says that one must be “tough and inflexible” with the Dani Alves case).

Fortunately, Doak regained consciousness seconds later and got to his feet; however, he had to leave the field of play to undergo medical check-ups.

The event, which was recorded on video, happened at minute 65 of the game. The game ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Portuguese team. The only goal of the match was scored by Rodrigo Ribeiro.

See also  The role of Maduro in the resumption of peace talks with the Eln guerrilla

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Liverpool #player #collapses #middle #game

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
25-year-old deputy decided to leave the State Duma ahead of schedule

25-year-old deputy decided to leave the State Duma ahead of schedule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result