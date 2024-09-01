If Liverpool brought the Italian Federico Chiesa as a reinforcementColombian Luis Díaz showed, once again, that he is on fire, that he wants to remain in the starting lineup and that this season he wants to maintain his importance, now, with a new coach, Arne Slot.

Last week, against Brentford, the Guajiro scored a goal and set up another for the Egyptian Mohamed Salah for the 2-0 victory at Anfield. And this Sunday, he shone at Old Trafford, where he scored a double in the 0-3 away win against Manchester United.

Díaz scored the first goal in the 35th minute, with a header after a great cross from Salah.

Liverpool made it 0-2 in the 42nd minute, when the former Junior and Porto player teamed up with Salah to finish off the ball and silence the home fans.

Those who did not remain silent, and rather, acknowledged the Colombian’s great performance, were the Liverpool fans who travelled to Manchester. Excited by the two goals of the countryman, a melody to the rhythm of Bella Ciao resounded in Old Trafford.

“He is Luis Díaz. He is from Barrancas. And he plays for Liverpool,” sang the ‘Reds’ fans.

Liverpool’s own social media channels even echoed the chant in tribute to Díaz, who has been instrumental for the team in the first few days of the championship.

Slot gave Díaz a break in the 66th minute. Dutchman Cody Gakpo came on in his place. Now, the Guajiro will travel to Colombia to join the national team that will play against Peru in Lima on Friday and that, four days later, will host Argentina in Barranquilla, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Luis Díaz’s numbers in the game against Manchester United

Luis Diaz vs. Manchester United Photo:Sofascore Share

