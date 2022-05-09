Max Verstappen, with his victory at the Miami Grand Prix, writes the history of Formula 1 in Florida. The reigning world champion, like a true quarterback, takes his Red Bull to the top step of the podium, finishing ahead of the Ferraris.

Ferrari, who has to settle for a second and third place, with Charles Leclerc who can do nothing against a more capable RB18 in tire management and a Carlos Sainz Jr. who sees the light at the end of the tunnel of errors, managing to defend himself from Sergio’s attacks Perez conquering a very precious podium.

A head to head, the one between Red Bull and Ferrari, which returns to Europe for a new challenge: what can we expect from the Spanish Grand Prix?