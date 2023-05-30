The driver in the Mercedes truck at the beginning of the video below is carrying some nice cargo. He is allowed to take the brand new Lamborghini Revuelto to the Nürburgring Nordschleife. And the Revuelto does not take it easy there. Finally we see the hybrid Lamborghini without camouflage and without restraints blasting around the track.

In addition to the sound of the twelve-cylinder, the active rear spoiler also stands out. Between the first and second bend, the part above the exhaust folds out into a full-fledged spoiler. When he drives on public roads again, the spoiler is retracted again. Also, the sound of the V12 drowns out the ticking of the turn signal, as it turns out at 3:15.

Listen here to the new V12 of the Revuelto on the Ring