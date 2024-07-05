The Argentine national team and that of Ecuador are competing for a place in the semi-finals of this edition of the 2024 Copa América at the NGR Stadium.
In a first half where the albiceleste did not start well and suffered several dangerous attacks by those led by Félix Sánchez, they appeared Lisandro Martinez at 35 minutes to open the scoring in favor of the Scaloneta.
The Manchester United player’s goal came from a dead ball. A free kick that the VAR analyzed, but without any doubt it was confirmed and Argentina obtained a morale boost that changed the face of the match.
