LThe Colombian team beat Argentina in Barranquilla and continued its unbeaten run in the qualifiers. In a highly contested match between both sides, the tricolor managed to prevail and take the three points.

According to the criteria of

During the match, Colombia had several opportunities from set pieces. One of them, a penalty awarded in the 56th minute after a VAR review.

A strong tackle on Daniel Muñoz allowed Colombia to take the lead again in a match that the Albiceleste had tied moments after the second half began.

Lionel Scaloni’s reaction to the penalty

The decision to award a penalty was poorly received by the Argentine players, who protested until the end to referee Piero Maza, who was called by the VAR to review the action.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s coachwas one of those who was most dissatisfied with the decision taken and reprimanded the referees. They even had to calm him down so he could return to his place.

The strategist let out an ironic laugh after seeing the goal scored by James Rodríguez and with which his team lost.

Colombia is now second in the table of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and is the only team that has not lost since the start of this stage.

With this defeat, Argentina is looking ahead to the next FIFA date to try to get back to winning ways. At the end of the match, ‘Dibu’ Martínez was also very upset with a cameraman, who he abruptly pushed away his camera when he left the match.

I’m not surprised coming from this guy. That’s how it is, it’s “Dibu” Martinez. You have to learn to lose. They show their greatness by lowering their heads, but as you can see, it’s hard for them. 🤣pic.twitter.com/ksRAA59HBh — Colombia Xtra 🇨🇴 (@Colombia_Xtra) September 10, 2024

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS