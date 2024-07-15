On the night of July 14, the grand final of the Copa América took place, in which the teams from Colombia and Argentina faced each other for the title of the best team on the continent in a match that left the footballers exhausted in order to obtain the grand prize.

According to the criteria of

In the first half the players did everything they could to try and score a goal. However, neither team was successful, as the score remained 0-0, and instead the image of an ankle injury of the Argentine captain remained.

In the different videos circulating on social networks, it can be seen that Lionel Messi prepared to score a goal near the Colombia field, but when he threw the ball, His right leg was stuck in the field and then he collided with Santiago Ariaswho sought to defend and prevent the ball from entering.

Messi’s injury in slow motion. IT’S ALONE! The right ankle, which is the supporting leg, when it puts its foot down, gets stuck in the grass and twists on its own! Then Arias’ contact is on the left leg and it is not the one that the Argentine star is suffering from. Will he return to the 2nd half? pic.twitter.com/on50Tcdrjj — Eduardo Erazo Veloz (@eduardoerazov) July 15, 2024

This is how Lionel Messi’s ankle looked



For a few moments, the Argentine footballer lay on the ground and rolled around a few times due to the pain he was experiencing in his right ankle. Despite this, he continued in the game and rested at half-time where Shakira put on a show.

When he returned for the second half he seemed to be doing well, but it was not until the 66th minute that It was evident that the captain of the Argentine National Team did not have the best physical performancesince he fell alone on the field of play and was forced to leave the court.

For this reason, Nicolás González came in his place and the Argentine captain got up to leave the match that was about to continue. This shocked the fans, since At that moment, Messi was seen breaking down in tears.

A couple of minutes later, the cameras focused on the player who was sitting next to his teammates and it was observed that Messi had suffered a serious injury that It caused a large swelling in his right ankle, despite being treated by the Argentine National Team’s medical team who put some ice on him.

In the 15-minute extra time, the game was decided with a goal from Lautaro Martínez that gave the victory to the Argentines, so Argentina’s best player stood up and approached as best he could to celebrate with the members of his team.

Thank you, Colombia, for bringing us back to greatness in the Copa America! | El Tiempo



More news in EL TIEMPO

LEIDY ESTEFANIA RICO ARBOLEDA

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME