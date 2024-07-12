If Colombia is hoping to win the Copa America, Argentina has its sights set on winning the continental championship twice, something they have not achieved since 1993. The world champions are already back in Miami and have their minds set on Sunday’s match.

Argentina has already played in the stadium where the final match of the tournament will be played: it did so on June 29, at the close of the group stage, when it beat Peru 2-0 with a double from Lautaro Martínez.

MetLife Stadium, the venue for the Copa América final. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

In this edition he became the player with the most matches played in the entire history of the tournament (38, now surpassing Chilean Sergio Livingstone by two).

He has scored 14 goals and is the active footballer with the most goals in history, tied with the Chilean Eduardo Vargas and the Peruvian Paolo Guerrero.

Lionel Messi’s praise for the Colombian national team

But beyond individual goals, Messi is focused on winning the Cup again, as he did in 2021 in Brazil, defeating the home team in the final.

“We are fine, calm, like we have been throughout this Cup, enjoying everything that is happening to us and thinking about what the final will be like,” Messi told Fox Sports.

Messi was full of praise for his rival in the final, Colombia, who made it to the final match for the title after beating Uruguay in a tough game in Charlotte, North Carolina (1-0, with a goal from Jefferson Lerma).

“We were able to watch the Uruguay-Colombia match. We knew that either of the two would be very tough. There is a reason why Colombia has not lost for so long. It is a team that has very good players, very intense as well, and that has fast, dynamic players up front.” declared the Argentine star.

The Copa America final will be played this Sunday at 7pm Colombia time at MetLife Stadium in Miami. The game will be broadcast on Caracol, RCN and DSports. Argentina is seeking its 16th title to surpass Uruguay as the most successful team. Colombia is seeking its second title, after winning it in 2001.

